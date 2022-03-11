Languages

Friday, March 11, 2022

China has 150 mln market entities: premier

(Xinhua) 11:53, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The number of market entities in China has reached 150 million amid the country's efforts to improve business environment, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday. 

