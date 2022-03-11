First flocks of migratory birds arrive in E China's Nanchang for the warm season

People's Daily Online) 10:33, March 11, 2022

Some egrets, among the first seasonal arrivals of migratory birds in the area, busy themselves building nests in the Xiangshan Forest Park located in the Xinjian district of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

The first flock of migratory birds has arrived in Xiangshan Forest Park in the Xinjian district of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. They were seen building nests on March 9, in preparation for the breeding season. According to a ranger from the forest park, the birds are great egrets migrating northward from the waters of Southeast Asia, and will remain here for a period of five months. As the weather gets warmer, more and more migratory birds will travel here for the summer.

Located near Poyang Lake, Xiangshan Forest Park boasts a sound ecological environment and abundant food for migratory birds. From March to July every year, flocks of birds travel here to breed, making the lakeside a well-known “kingdom of egrets.”

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)