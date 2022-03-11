Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in Turkey -- media

Xinhua) 08:50, March 11, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (1st L) meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (1st R) in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) in Antalya, Turkey, March 10, 2022. It is the first high-level meeting between Moscow and Kiev since Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

ANTALYA, Turkey, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba are meeting in a small resort town in Turkey's southern province of Antalya, local media reported on Thursday.

The meeting comes on the sidelines of an international forum in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

It is the first high-level meeting between Moscow and Kiev since Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The three ministers are scheduled to hold separate press conferences following the talks in Belek, a resort town about 30 km from Antalya's provincial capital.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting is "an important continuation of the negotiation process."

While Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of peace talks in Belarus since last week, the negotiations ended without any substantial progress on ending the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (4th L) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (4th R) in Antalya, Turkey, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (2nd R) meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (2nd L) in Antalya, Turkey, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)