Hong Kong reports 24,390 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:40, March 11, 2022

A volunteer delivers supplies to citizens in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, March 10, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 24,390 new COVID-19 cases on March 9. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Volunteers wearing face masks deliver supplies to citizens in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, March 10, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 24,390 new COVID-19 cases on March 9. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing face masks take a rest in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, March 10, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 24,390 new COVID-19 cases on March 9. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

People wearing face masks walk in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, March 10, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 24,390 new COVID-19 cases on March 9. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

