Ukrainian president signs law on confiscation of Russia-owned property

Xinhua) 08:34, March 11, 2022

KIEV, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law to allow the confiscation of Russia-owned property in Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine's parliament said Thursday.

The law stipulates that the property owned by Russia or Russian citizens could be confiscated by the Ukrainian authorities without any compensation.

The legislation was approved by the Ukrainian parliament on March 3.

Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Delegations of the two sides have held three rounds of talks in Belarus and the two countries' foreign ministers have met in Turkey to seek a solution to the crisis, though the negotiations ended without a significant breakthrough.

