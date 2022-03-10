Home>>
Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 10
(Xinhua) 09:40, March 10, 2022
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Thursday.
-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate draft resolutions to be passed at the session.
-- Presidium of the fifth session of the 13th NPC will hold meetings.
-- The fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its closing meeting.
