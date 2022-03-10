Chinese women enjoy fairer social environment and more colorful life in new era

With a fairer social environment and broader space for development, Chinese women today are able to explore and reach their full potential and lead a more colorful life.

Deputies to the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, take a group photo in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC, March 5, 2022. (People’s Daily Online/Guo Junfeng)

At the ongoing annual “two sessions” in China, namely the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top legislature and top political advisory body, respectively, female lawmakers and political advisors earnestly performed their duties and contributed suggestions on various issues.

Wang Yaping, the first Chinese woman to walk in space and also a deputy to the NPC, has focused her execution of duties on exploration of the universe and space science popularization, while Gao Xiaodi, a member of the National Committee of the CPPCC, performed China’s national anthem in sign language at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC.

A female technician works in a workshop of Kama Automobile Company in Ganzhou city, east China’s Jiangxi province, March 7, 2022. (People’s Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

At the recently concluded Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Chinese female athletes continually set new records and excelled themselves, demonstrating the strength of Chinese women to the world.

China’s veteran free skier Xu Mengtao, a four-time Olympian, claimed the women’s aerials freestyle skiing gold medal at the grand sports event, winning admiration for her perseverance.

Fan Kexin, Chinese short-track speed skater, kissed the ice after the women’s 3,000m relay final of short track speed skating at the Games, touching the heart of numerous netizens.

Beijing 2022 witnessed the highest proportion of female athletes and the most number of events female athletes competed in throughout the history of Winter Olympics. The indomitable spirit female Chinese athletes showed during the Games has inspired more women to chase their dreams with courage.

Women are an important driving force for social development and progress. In every part of China, female dream chasers are writing splendid chapters in the history of the country and making remarkable achievements in the frontiers of various fields.

They distinguish themselves in the country’s rural vitalization campaign, make significant contributions to economic development, scale new heights in sci-tech innovation, and work diligently to create a better life for their family.

Many dreams that once seemed out of reach have been realized as a result of women’s efforts, and many delightful glories become even more radiant because of the role of women in achieving them.

With courage and hard work, Chinese women have played an important role in “supporting half of the sky” and demonstrated the spirit of self-respect, self-confidence, self-reliance, and self-improvement in the new era, shining in all sectors of society.

China has put in place a legal system comprising over 100 laws and regulations for fully protecting women’s rights and interests. As a matter of fact, China is recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the 10 fast-track countries in women’s and children’s health. In China, the gender gap in compulsory education has been largely closed. Women account for over 40 percent of the country’s workforce, and more than half of China’s Internet start-up businesses are set up by women.

Among many outstanding Chinese women, Hu Hailan, a professor with the School of Medicine, Zhejiang University, has been honored with the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards and become the leading scientist in the systems neuroscience field in China.

In February, the Chinese national women’s football team won the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in 16 years, adding a glorious chapter to the achievements of the enterprising Chinese women.

Intelligent, wise, tenacious, brave and perseverant, Chinese women have devoted themselves into the country’s new journey and new endeavors in the new era, embracing a wonderful life.

Girls of Dong ethnic group pluck tea leaves in a tea plantation in Guanghui village, Sanjiang Dong autonomous county, Liuzhou city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, March 8, 2022. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Lianxun)

Not long ago, China solicited public opinion on a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women, which contained improvements on provisions concerning such issues as eliminating gender discrimination in enrollment and employment, safeguarding rural women’s rights and interests in relation to land, respecting women’s right to work and reproductive rights and interests, and strengthening protection of women’s personal safety and personality rights and interests.

The draft revision has fully signaled the country’s resolve to better protect women’s legitimate rights and interests with law.

During this year’s “two sessions”, some NPC deputies and CPPCC members have brought the protection of women’s rights and interests under the spotlight and called for efforts to promote the sustainable and healthy development of women’s cause.

The country believes that only by cracking down on illegal and criminal acts infringing upon the rights and interests of women in accordance with the law and making continuous efforts to promote social fairness and justice can it ensure women exercise their rights, take part in social and economic development, and share the fruits of development on the same footing as men in accordance with the law.

It also believes that by empowering every ordinary woman to live a wonderful life and achieve her dreams, it will be able to foster important driving forces for the development of the times and inject strong impetus into social progress.

