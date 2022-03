Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss situation in Ukraine

A woman sits on a bus in Irpin, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Tuesday.

They discussed developments around Ukraine and "addressed issues of cooperation within the framework of the defense departments of both countries," according to a statement published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Turkish side, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are expected to meet on Thursday in Turkey's southern province of Antalya on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The meeting would be held in a tripartite format, Cavusoglu said at a press conference on Monday, while hoping it would "be a turning point."

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that Lavrov and Kuleba planned to meet in Antalya.

