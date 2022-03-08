Another two flights taking back Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine return safely

Xinhua) 13:50, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Another two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Tuesday.

At 7:25 a.m., the first flight arrived in Zhengzhou City in central China, and the second flight arrived at 12:13 p.m. in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Prior to today, four temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned home safely.

