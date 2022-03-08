Nations urged to de-escalate Russia-Ukraine conflict

09:45, March 08, 2022 By CAO DESHENG ( China Daily

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 7, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

China urged the international community on Monday to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate the conflict between them and strive to avoid the occurrence of a massive humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for "calmness and rationality", instead of fueling and escalating the tensions, in resolving the current Ukraine crisis, when meeting the media on Monday in Beijing on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era will be advanced, said Wang, reiterating that China independently makes judgments and determines its position concerning the Ukraine issue on its own merits with an objective and impartial attitude.

China believes that to resolve the current crisis, countries must uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and respect and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, he said.

"We must adhere to the principle of indivisible security and accommodate the legitimate security concerns of the parties involved. We must settle disputes by peaceful means, through dialogue and negotiation," Wang said. "And we must keep in mind the long-term peace and stability of the region and put in place a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism."

Since the start of the crisis, China has been in close communication with related parties, Wang said. President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb 25, expressing China's support for Russia and Ukraine resolving the issue through negotiations. Putin responded positively, Wang said.

China is prepared to continue playing a constructive role in the ongoing Ukraine crisis to facilitate dialogue for peace and will work alongside other members of the international community when needed to carry out necessary mediation, he added.

Wang called for efforts to prevent the occurrence of a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, saying that humanitarian operations must be based on the principle of neutrality and impartiality and should not be politicized.

He underlined the need to protect civilians and properly take care of the homeless in Ukraine, and he also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of foreign nationals in the country.

The UN's coordinating role in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine should be supported, Wang added.

Noting that China stands ready to continue to make its own efforts to help overcome the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Wang said the Red Cross Society of China will send emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible.

At the news conference, Wang also expressed his appreciation to the Ukrainian government as well as some other countries, including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Belarus and the Republic of Moldova, for their friendly assistance and support in evacuating Chinese nationals from Ukraine.

With regard to China-Russia relations in the current international landscape, Wang said bilateral ties are grounded in a clear logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, and the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples is rock-solid.

The China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence, he said. "It is based on nonalignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party, and it is free from interference or provocation by third parties. This is both what historical experience has taught us and it is an innovation in international relations."

As one of the most crucial bilateral ties in the world, China-Russia cooperation will deliver benefits and wellbeing to the two peoples, and is also conducive to world peace, stability and development, Wang added.

