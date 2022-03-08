Ukraine says nuclear plants operating stably

Xinhua) 09:18, March 08, 2022

KIEV, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's existing nuclear power plants (NPPs) continue to operate stably, the country's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom said in a statement on Monday.

"Radiation, fire and environmental conditions at NPPs and adjacent territories have not changed and are within current standards," Energoatom said on Facebook.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the largest one in Europe, was captured by the Russian military on Feb. 5.

The Zaporizhzhya plant is currently under Russia's control, and Ukrainian employees of the plant are trying to ensure the safe operation of nuclear facilities, Energoatom said.

