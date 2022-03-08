We Are China

People from Ukraine arrive at railway station in Bucharest

Xinhua) 14:51, March 08, 2022

People from Ukraine arrive at a railway station in Bucharest, capital of Romania, March 7, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

