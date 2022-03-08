Home>>
People from Ukraine arrive at railway station in Bucharest
(Xinhua) 14:51, March 08, 2022
People from Ukraine arrive at a railway station in Bucharest, capital of Romania, March 7, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
People from Ukraine arrive at a railway station in Bucharest, capital of Romania, March 7, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- No breakthrough in third round of Russia-Ukraine talks
- Another two flights taking back Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine return safely
- Writer highlights Western "double standards" on Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Chinese firms in Ukraine strive to ensure personnel, project safety
- Surging inflation likely to throttle European economic recovery as Ukraine conflict drags on
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.