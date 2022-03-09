Zelensky says ready for dialogue with Russia on security guarantees, Donetsk, Lugansk

Xinhua) 08:38, March 09, 2022

KIEV, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine is ready to hold a dialogue with Russia on security guarantees and the future of Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea, said a press release posted on the official website of the Ukrainian president Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News that Ukraine needs to have a collective security agreement with all its neighbors and the United States, France, Germany and Turkey, according to the press release.

"We are ready for any guarantees of our country's security from the respective states that must guarantee. And Russia is also among these states, because Russia is our neighbor," Zelensky said.

"These will be guarantees not only for Ukraine. These will be guarantees for Russia as well, about which it is constantly talking," he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)