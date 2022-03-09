Chinese, Iranian senior officials hold video talks

Xinhua) 08:29, March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday had a conversation via video link with Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on such topics as deepening exchanges of state governance experience and strengthening coordination on international and regional affairs.

Song also briefed Zolghadr on China's ongoing "two sessions" and the main spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

