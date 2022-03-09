Home>>
Chinese, Iranian senior officials hold video talks
(Xinhua) 08:29, March 09, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday had a conversation via video link with Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council.
The two sides exchanged in-depth views on such topics as deepening exchanges of state governance experience and strengthening coordination on international and regional affairs.
Song also briefed Zolghadr on China's ongoing "two sessions" and the main spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Iranian FMs hold phone talks
- China supports Iran's continued efforts to resolve nuclear issue through negotiations: envoy
- China, Iran, Russia hold second joint naval exercise
- Iranian FM visits China 4 days after GCC trip; China has no enemies, only friends in Middle East
- Turkish, Iranian FMs to visit China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.