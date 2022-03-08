Home>>
China to formulate energy law
(Xinhua) 09:45, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate a law on energy, according to a work report submitted Tuesday to the country's national legislature for review.
The work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 8
- Aiming for common prosperity, Xi designs rural revitalization at "two sessions"
- China promotes cooperation, dialogue as global uncertainties ascend
- China's top political advisory body holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
- Highlights: Wang Yi speaks on China's foreign policy and external relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.