China to formulate public health emergency response law
(Xinhua) 09:44, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate a public health emergency response law in 2022, according to a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee made public Tuesday.
The report was submitted to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.
