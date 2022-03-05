Languages

Saturday, March 05, 2022

China to implement 10-year plan on basic research to boost scientific, technological innovation

(Xinhua) 09:58, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will implement a 10-year action plan on basic research to ensure stable support for scientific and technological innovation over the long term, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

