China to implement 10-year plan on basic research to boost scientific, technological innovation

Xinhua) 09:58, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will implement a 10-year action plan on basic research to ensure stable support for scientific and technological innovation over the long term, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

