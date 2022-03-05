Home>>
China to implement 10-year plan on basic research to boost scientific, technological innovation
(Xinhua) 09:58, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will implement a 10-year action plan on basic research to ensure stable support for scientific and technological innovation over the long term, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to raise incentives for enterprise innovation, strengthen IPR protection
- How Chinese innovation drives economic growth at home and abroad
- Commentary: China's self-reliant sci-tech innovation not threatening others
- China's flourishing display industry mirrors country's passion for innovation
- China's local governments double down on innovation to drive growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.