China to continue to expand high-level opening up: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:56, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to take solid measures to expand high-level opening up and work to build an open world economy, a spokesperson said Thursday.

China has unveiled a series of policies and measures on opening up in recent years and has made new progress, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told a press conference.

Guo listed some of the country's key moves to open wider to the world, including widening market access, continuously shortening negative list for foreign investment, setting up free trade zones in batches and constructing a free trade port in south China's Hainan Province.

The foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, hit record high in 2021, which has shown foreign investors' trust in China's opening-up policies, business environment and development prospects, Guo said.

