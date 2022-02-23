China to deepen reform, opening-up to contribute to global economic recovery: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to deepen reform and opening-up and work for a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment to make the Chinese market a shared market for the world accessible to all, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson at a daily press briefing Tuesday.

According to media reports, in 2021, 61,000 foreign-invested enterprises were newly established in China, a 23.3 percent year-on-year increase, with the tertiary industry accounting for 91.2 percent.

Despite a surging pandemic driven by new flare-ups and the difficult recovery of the world economy, Wang noted China's economy witnessed continuous recovery and development. Achievements have been made concerning high-quality development, China's business environment has improved, and the attractiveness of its super-large market is demonstrable.

He added foreign-invested enterprises in China have expressed their readiness to expand investment.

"This is a vote of confidence in China's economy by foreign businesses, which has fully demonstrated that the continuous improvement of China's business environment has further enhanced the confidence of foreign enterprises in their investment and operation in China," said Wang.

China will stay committed to pursuing high-quality development, deepening reform and opening-up, and working for a market-oriented, law-based business environment up to international standards. China will make the Chinese market a shared market for all, and share China's development opportunities to contribute to global economic recovery, Wang added.

