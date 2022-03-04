Over 60 pct American workers unsure of pay rise keeping up with inflation: survey

Xinhua) 09:03, March 04, 2022

People have dinner at a restaurant in New York, the United States, Sept. 30, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

Employees in the leisure and hospitality sector were the only ones to see pay growth outpace inflation through 2021, with their real wages soaring more than 6 percent through the year, largely bolstered by the labor shortage.

NEW YORK, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Sixty-two percent of American workers "worry their paychecks won't keep pace with higher prices," Business Insider on Wednesday quoted a new survey from The Conference Board as saying.

That concern varies among generations. While nearly three-fourths of millennials are worried about inflation overtaking pay growth, 59 percent of Baby Boomers share the same concerns, according to the survey.

The Employment Cost Index, a popular measure of wage gains, rose 4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, the report cited the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but noting that "few workers actually felt any benefit."

Conversely, inflation-adjusted wages fell more than 4 percent in the information sector, leaving such workers with significantly diminished buying power compared to what they enjoyed at the start of last year.

