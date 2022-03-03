U.S. college students call for end of gun violence

The screenshot taken from the website of The Guilfordian on March 2, 2022 shows the title and first paragraph of its recent editorial titled "Prevalence of gun violence should not return." (Xinhua)

"We have seen enough tragic and preventable deaths already. We cannot afford to have more," says the editorial.

NEW YORK, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Three school shootings have occurred in the state of North Carolina since the beginning of the academic year, reported The Guilfordian recently, noting that the United States has returned to more tragedies and lives lost by gun violence as COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being lifted across the country.

In total, over 6,000 deaths have been caused by gun violence in the United States in this calendar year alone, and "it is worth it, at the very least, to genuinely attempt to take action to save lives from gun violence," said the student news site of Guilford College, a private liberal arts college in Greensboro, North Carolina.

There would not be any other reason to urge people to avoid public places for their own safety, and with proper organizing and policymaking to prevent gun violence-related injuries and deaths, there can still be that hope, said the website's editorial titled "Prevalence of gun violence should not return."

"Americans do have the right to bear arms," said the article, adding that "we also strongly believe that we do not have the right to infringe upon the rights of others. We have seen enough tragic and preventable deaths already. We cannot afford to have more ... We as a people also have momentum and determination for positive change."

