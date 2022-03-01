Home>>
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off
(Xinhua) 11:12, March 01, 2022
Cattle are seen at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb. 28, 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)
A woman feeds cattle at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb. 28, 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)
People watch cattle at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb. 28, 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine crisis could shake up U.S. economy even further
- Commentary: Private prison system reveals huge defect in U.S. democracy
- U.S. suspends operations at embassy in Belarus, authorizes departure at embassy in Russia
- Hosting U.S. nuclear weapons "completely unacceptable": Japan's PM
- Mask requirements lifted at NYS schools, U.S. House
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.