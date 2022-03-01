Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off

Xinhua) 11:12, March 01, 2022

Cattle are seen at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb. 28, 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

A woman feeds cattle at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb. 28, 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

People watch cattle at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb. 28, 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Jianmei)

