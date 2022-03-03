Home>>
China conditionally approves recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine
(Xinhua) 09:37, March 03, 2022
Staff members check the COVID-19 vaccines on a production line of Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China conditionally approved the registration application of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, the National Medical Products Administration said Wednesday.
The vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis, said the administration.
It marked the first approved COVID-19 recombinant protein subunit vaccine in China.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inner Mongolia Medical University takes measures to ensure safety of students
- Newly built community isolation facility starts admitting 1st batch of COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong
- Meet new mainland squad to beef up Hong Kong's epidemic fight: 38 meat processing specialists
- Russia-Ukraine conflict could increase large numbers of severe COVID-19 disease: WHO
- Mainland medical experts, Hong Kong health authorities exchange views on combating COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.