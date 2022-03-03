We Are China

China conditionally approves recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 09:37, March 03, 2022

Staff members check the COVID-19 vaccines on a production line of Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China conditionally approved the registration application of a self-developed recombinant protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, the National Medical Products Administration said Wednesday.

The vaccine, developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis, said the administration.

It marked the first approved COVID-19 recombinant protein subunit vaccine in China.

