China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session
(Xinhua) 09:20, March 03, 2022
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will hold a press conference on Friday, one day before the opening of its annual session.
A spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th NPC will take questions from media on the agenda of the session and the work of the people's congresses, according to the press center of the session.
The press conference will be held via video link due to COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on China.org.cn.
