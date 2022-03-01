Winners for "When Koala Meets Panda" 2021 China-Australia Short Video Contest announced

Sydney, March 1 (People's Daily Online) — The Online Award Ceremony for the 2021 "When Koala Meets Panda" China-Australia Short Video Contest was held on Feb. 25, 2022. With over 1.64 million views on China's social media platforms, the Final Award went to Kevin Huang with his video called "Interpret NT with the Book of Changes."

The Online Award Ceremony of “When Koala Meets Panda” 2021 China-Australia Short Video Contest. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The contest was hosted by the Consulate-General of The People’s Republic of China in Brisbane and organized by People’s Daily Online Australia. The Online Award Ceremony was hosted by Max Silk, the Final Award winner of the 2018 "When Koala Meets Panda" China-Australia Short Video Contest.

Aiming to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries, build on the relationship between Chinese and Australians, and promote cultural exchanges, the theme for this year was "2021 When Koala Meets Panda." From September 1 to November 30, 2021, nearly 150 entries were received through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Reviewed by a professional judging panel consisting of well-known Australian TV presenters, producers and academics, eight Outstanding Awards and four Individual Awards were selected in December 2021.

"Best Story Award": Mark and His Wing Chun story by Zhiyuan Ren

"Best Experience Award": Interpret NT with the Book of Changes by Kevin Huang

"Best Presentation Award": My 2021 by Siqi Zhong

"Best Cooperation Award": Vegetarian Abalone by Haoran Lv and Lorne Jones

These four Individual Awards were posted on social media platforms in China and received more than 5 million views, with the entry "Interpret NT with the Book of Changes" winning the Most Popular in China Award. At the ceremony, Kevin Huang received the award from Xu Jie, Consul-General of the People's Republic of China in Brisbane.

Huang, from Guangdong, China, is currently working in Darwin, Australia. In 2013, he came to Darwin to study at the age of 19. Majoring in Architecture, he is very interested in video production and has participated in the contest for the past two consecutive years in a row. “I’m honored to win the Most Popular in China Award. It’s a great opportunity for us Australian-Chinese to express our feelings and experiences with videos. Thanks to this platform,” he said.

Colin Mackerras, an Australian sinologist and Emeritus Professor at Griffith University, attends the ceremony. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Professor Colin Mackerras, Australian sinologist and Emeritus Professor at Griffith University, is a member of this year’s judging panel. He affirmed the positive role played by the contest, saying it is extremely important for each of us to understand other people's cultures. “Cultural exchange is something that is not so rare, but it's really important, because it is part of people-to-people exchanges. And that, I think, is something that is so important for bilateral relations between different countries.”

Xu Jie, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane, gives a speech at the ceremony. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

China’s Consul-General thanked the participants and judges for their active involvement and support during the competition. “We received more than 500 videos in the past five years. Some videos depict beautiful sceneries. Some tell touching stories. Some introduce life overseas. But there is one scene in common: They're all breaking down cultural barriers and promoting mutual understanding between Chinese and Australians,” he said.

