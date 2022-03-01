World's first LNG dual-fuel oil tanker commissioned in COSCO's fleet

Xinhua) 14:41, March 01, 2022

HAIKOU, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The world's first LNG dual-fuel crude oil tanker has been delivered to China's shipping giant COSCO Shipping.

According to COSCO Shipping, the ship will be assigned to Yangpu Port in south China's island province of Hainan, adding the number of the port's registered ships for international voyages to 32.

The ship, 333 meters long and 60 meters wide, uses LNG as the main fuel. It is equipped with LNG dual-fuel main engine, generator and boiler.

The use of clean energy in shipping can help reduce sulfur oxide emission by 99 percent and particulate matter by 98 percent, compared with current oil tankers.

In gas mode, the ship has a range of 12,000 nautical miles. In a dual-fuel mode, its duration can reach 24,000 nautical miles.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)