2022 Toronto Reptile Expo kicks off in Mississauga, Canada

Xinhua) 09:31, February 28, 2022

People look at a gecko during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A gecko is seen during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A chameleon is seen during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at tiny turtles during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A vendor shows a corn snake during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A boy touches a pet snake during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at pet snakes during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)