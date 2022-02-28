2022 Toronto Reptile Expo kicks off in Mississauga, Canada
People look at a gecko during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A gecko is seen during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A chameleon is seen during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People look at tiny turtles during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A vendor shows a corn snake during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A boy touches a pet snake during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People look at pet snakes during the 2022 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Feb. 27, 2022. This one-day event was held here on Sunday, attracting lots of reptile enthusiasts. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
