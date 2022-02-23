Canada's stark double standard is unacceptable: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:49, February 23, 2022

People gather on a bridge over Highway 400 in support of truckers, who are on their way to Ottawa for the "freedom convoy" protest, in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 27, 2022. The "freedom convoy" was sparked by outrage over a vaccine mandate recently imposed on Canadian-U.S. cross-border truckers. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said that the stark double standard of some people in Canada is unacceptable, and urged Canada to seriously reflect upon itself.

It has been reported that in the past few days, the Canadian police used pepper spray, stun grenades as well as batons to violently disperse "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators that had dominated downtown Ottawa. The Canadian government called the demonstrators "a threat to democracy."

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing that China has no comment on Canada's domestic affair, but pointed to the double standard of some people in Canada.

"Back in 2019, when radical elements assaulted the police and wantonly disrupted public order in Hong Kong, the Canadian side asserted that it will 'stand up loudly and clearly for human rights all around the world' and wantonly criticized, maligned and smeared the Hong Kong Police Force. Why the difference?"

In the eyes of some people in Canada, similar protests and demonstrations in Hong Kong are "human rights movement," while in Canada they are "a threat to democracy," Wang said.

Such stark double standard is unacceptable. Canada should seriously reflect upon itself, the spokesperson said.

