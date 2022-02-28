May peace return to Ukraine

08:24, February 28, 2022 By Zhang Zhouxiang ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Efforts to maintain peace in the once rich and prosperous Ukraine have failed. War is not so far away from today's world as some imagine.

For a long time, Ukraine has been living under the shadow of the Cold War.

Especially, as NATO's relentless expansion eastward caused much anxiety to Russia;

Once again, what has happened in Ukraine shows what happens to those that are misled by the US into being its pawns.

The root cause of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine is the US.

No matter how the situation plays out, it is certain local people will suffer.

We hope that all parties involved can stay calm and show their willingness to embrace peace again.

