Chinese, German FMs hold phone talks over Ukrainian situation

On the issue of European security, the legitimate concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone talk with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, adding that following five consecutive rounds of NATO's eastward expansion, Russia's legitimate security appeal should be solved in a proper way.

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during which they exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine.

Wang said that China pays close attention to the development of the situation in Ukraine, and supports all efforts that are conducive to de-escalating the situation and achieving a political settlement.

On the issue of European security, the legitimate concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, he noted, adding that following five consecutive rounds of NATO's eastward expansion, Russia's legitimate security appeal should be solved in a proper way.

Noting the Cold War has already ended, the senior Chinese official said it is necessary for NATO to reconsider its position and responsibilities, adding that the Chinese side believes the Cold War mentality based on bloc confrontation should be completely abandoned. China supports NATO, the European Union and Russia to resume dialogue and seek to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism so as to achieve lasting peace and stability on the European continent, he said.

Wang also noted that China does not approve of solving problems by sanctions, and even more strongly opposes unilateral sanctions not based on international law. Practice has already proved that rather than solving problems, sanctions can create new ones, he said, adding that sanctions will not only lead to a "lose-lose" situation or "multiple losses" in economy, but also disturb the process of a political settlement.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has always faithfully fulfilled its obligation of safeguarding world peace and stability, Wang noted, adding China believes that if the Security Council is to take action, it should facilitate a political settlement of the current crisis rather than instigate new rivalries and confrontations.

In view of this, Wang said, China has prevented the Security Council from citing expressions that involve the authorization of the use of force and sanctions, when discussing draft resolutions on the Ukrainian issue.

China will continue to play a constructive role in seeking and realizing peace, Wang said.

