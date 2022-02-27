Home>>
Ukrainian president calls for EU membership
(Xinhua) 11:07, February 27, 2022
KIEV, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) to grant Ukraine membership into the bloc.
"It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that 198 Ukrainians, including three children have been killed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukrainian president says battles going on across country
- Kremlin says Kiev refuses to talk as Ukraine describes conditions as "unacceptable"
- Siege of Kiev main aim of Russia's offensive: Ukrainian Armed Forces
- Russia hits more Ukraine targets, more countries urge evacuation of nationals
- Hungarian PM checks borders amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.