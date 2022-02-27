Ukrainian president calls for EU membership

Xinhua) 11:07, February 27, 2022

KIEV, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) to grant Ukraine membership into the bloc.

"It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that 198 Ukrainians, including three children have been killed.

