Ukrainian president says battles going on across country
(Xinhua) 11:06, February 27, 2022
KIEV, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Ukraine has successfully beat off "enemy attacks," but battles are ongoing across the country.
"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks," Zelensky said in a video message.
Battles are still ongoing in many cities and districts of Ukraine, said the president. "But we know that we are defending the country, the land, the future of children."
