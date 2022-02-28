Home>>
UN Security Council adopts resolution requesting UNGA emergency session on Ukraine
(Xinhua) 08:11, February 28, 2022
Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows smoke rising in the sky in Kiev, Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday adopted Resolution 2623 that calls for an "emergency special session" of the UN General Assembly to consider and recommend collective action on the Ukraine crisis.
It is the first such a resolution that the council has adopted in four decades, according to the Security Council Report.
The UNSC on Friday failed to adopt a draft resolution on Ukraine.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia, Ukraine to meet at Ukrainian-Belarusian border as fighting continues
- Chinese, German FMs hold phone talks over Ukrainian situation
- Russian forces hit 821 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects -- spokesman
- Ecuador announces first humanitarian flight to repatriate citizens from Ukraine
- Hungary offers capital as venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.