UN Security Council adopts resolution requesting UNGA emergency session on Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:11, February 28, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows smoke rising in the sky in Kiev, Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday adopted Resolution 2623 that calls for an "emergency special session" of the UN General Assembly to consider and recommend collective action on the Ukraine crisis.

It is the first such a resolution that the council has adopted in four decades, according to the Security Council Report.

The UNSC on Friday failed to adopt a draft resolution on Ukraine.

