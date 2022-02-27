Home>>
Moscow ready to cooperate with "all constructive forces" on settlement in Ukraine: Lavrov
(Xinhua) 10:38, February 27, 2022
MOSCOW, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Moscow is preparing for negotiations with "all constructive forces" on a settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Russia emphasized its readiness for a quick settlement in Ukraine for the sake of peace and stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov informed Cavusoglu about Russia's current military operation in Ukraine, reiterating the aim of ensuring "the security of the civilian population and demilitarizing Ukraine," said the statement.
