UN chief pledges solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict, urges protection of civilians

Xinhua) 15:13, February 26, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world body will not give up on finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while calling on conflicting parties to better protect civilians.

Speaking to journalists after the Security Council meeting on Ukraine, the top UN official said that "we must never give up."

"We must give peace another chance. Soldiers need to return to their barracks. Leaders need to turn to the path of dialogue and peace," he said.

Despite growing operational challenges, he assured that the United Nations is expanding the delivery of life-saving assistance on both sides of the contact line.

"All concerned in this conflict must respect international humanitarian law and guarantee the safety and freedom of movement of UN staff and other humanitarians. Especially in a moment like this, it is important to remember that the UN ... is tens of thousands of women and men around the world," said Guterres.

