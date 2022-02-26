Canadian PM calls for Russia's removal from SWIFT payment system

Xinhua) 10:51, February 26, 2022

OTTAWA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, calling for Russia's removal from the SWIFT payment system.

Trudeau said at a press conference that Canada will join some other nations to impose sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle of advisers. The sanctions will also extend to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's chief of staff, he said.

In addition, Trudeau called for Russia's removal from SWIFT, the payment system used for most international financial transactions.

The Canadian government is also prepared to match donations to Ukrainian relief efforts via the Canadian Red Cross to a maximum for 10 million Canadian dollars, he said.

