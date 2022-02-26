Home>>
Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
(Xinhua) 11:07, February 26, 2022
MOSCOW, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine at the level of representatives of the Defense Ministry, the foreign ministry and the presidential administration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
