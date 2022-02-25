China urges U.S. not to harass Chinese students

Xinhua) 08:49, February 25, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to immediately correct its mistakes and stop harassing Chinese students studying in the country, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Thursday.

According to reports, several Chinese students studying in the United States have been recently harassed, interrogated and even deported by the U.S. authorities. The United States has rudely asked these students whether they were members of the Communist Party of China (CPC), restricted their personal freedom for extended periods, and prevented them contacting relatives, friends and the local Chinese embassy or consulate.

Commenting on the situation, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a news briefing that China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the U.S. side's persistent questioning, harassing and repatriating of Chinese students studying abroad, as well as its discrimination against CPC members.

She said this discriminatory and vicious practice by the United States seriously violates the basic human rights, fundamental freedoms and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students studying in the United States, and seriously undermines the normal cultural exchanges and educational cooperation between the two countries.

"The frequent suppression of Chinese students studying abroad is a reflection of dark psychology and a loss of self-confidence of the U.S. side. Such actions will not make the United States safer and stronger, but will only damage its own interests, image and reputation," said Hua.

China urges the U.S. side to immediately correct its mistake, stop stoking ideological confrontation, and stop suppressing and harassing Chinese students and undermining the relevant Chinese personnel's legitimate and lawful rights and interests, she said.

