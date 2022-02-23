Home>>
Mainland aids Hong Kong to build COVID-19 isolation facilities
(Ecns.cn) 09:44, February 23, 2022
Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the construction site of a community isolation and treatment facility for COVID-19 patients at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, south China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Servince/Li Zhihua)
The construction began on Saturday at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and Penny's Bay in Hong Kong with the support of the central government.
Around 9,500 isolation units will be available when these facilities are fully put into operation.
