Expert encourages HK in COVID fight

February 23, 2022

Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said he believes Hong Kong will win the battle against the current COVID-19 outbreak with support from the Chinese mainland.

He urged the special administrative region to strengthen unity and cooperation in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, given the current grim situation.

"All government departments, business circles, public and private hospitals and the general public should unite and cooperate in the fight against the pandemic," Zhong said in a video of encouragement on Monday.

The Chinese mainland's support for Hong Kong mainly includes expanding testing, helping construct makeshift hospitals and organizing additional medical staff, said Zhong, winner of the Medal of the Republic, the country's highest honor.

"We will not tolerate any natural infection that leads to a large number of deaths of senior residents," Zhong said, adding that China's policy is to clear all COVID-19 cases in society.

In addition to preventing and controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Zhong urged further expansion of vaccinations and stockpiling of adequate medicines for treatment.

According to incomplete statistics, more than 50,000 Hong Kong residents have been confirmed as having the virus, with at least 100 deaths so far in this round of the outbreak.

