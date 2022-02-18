Home>>
Hong Kong 'blessed,' says movie star Chow Yun-fat
(People's Daily App) 16:34, February 18, 2022
A Hong Kong net user who was climbing a mountain saw Chow Yun-fat. Let's hear what the movie star said about the Hong Kong epidemic
(Compiled by Lin Rui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- How should Hong Kong government play a leading role in anti-pandemic fight
- Central govt sends 1st expert team to HK to help fight city’s acute epidemic surge
- Central government sends expert team to Hong Kong
- Hong Kong to take measures to ensure supply of goods from mainland
- 'The Pearl of the Orient' reemerges with renewed luster, glamour
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.