Shenzhen's shipping express ensures supplies to Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 15:11, February 22, 2022

Twenty-six containers loaded with 200 tons of vegetables, fruit, and eggs depart DaChan Bay Port, Shenzhen for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Feb. 21, 2022. The carrying capacity of the shipment equals to 30 trunks by land. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

DaChan Bay Port, Mawan Port, and Yantian Port have fully opened water transportation channels to ensure the supply of living necessities for Hong Kong residents while strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures.

