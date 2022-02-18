Mainland medical experts arrive in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 16:24, February 18, 2022

Mainland medical experts inspect the Huo-Yan (or Fire Eye) nucleic acid test laboratory at the Ma on Shan Sports Center in Hong Kong, Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhi Hua)

A panel of epidemiology experts was sent from Guangdong Province to Hong Kong on Thursday, along with two mobile COVID-19 test vehicles, to support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to fight against surging COVID-19 infections.

