China's customs issues warning on faulty Abbott baby formulas

Xinhua) 08:26, February 22, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's customs has issued a statement advising consumers to stop buying and ingesting certain infant formulas produced by the U.S.-based health-care company Abbott Nutrition.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently launched an investigation into the baby formulas following complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections, said the General Administration of Customs (GAC), citing an FDA announcement.

All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility. The brands are Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, according to the statement.

The GAC said it will continue to closely follow the FDA's investigation on the matter and keep consumers updated of any progress.

