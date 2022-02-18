U.S. labeling China "non-market" entirely false: ministry

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States labeling China's economic system as "non-market" has no grounds in terms of international economic and trade rules, and is entirely against the facts, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

MOC spokesperson Gao Feng made the remarks at a press conference when commenting on a report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, which claimed that the United States needs to seek new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to address China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices."

China's economic accomplishments over the past more than 40 years attest to the success of the reform and opening up, as well as the effective fusion of the roles of the market and the government, which became invaluable experience gleaned from China's economic development, Gao said.

The United States should ensure its trade tools comply with the rules of the World Trade Organization, rather than practicing unilateralism, protectionism and bullying on the pretense of seeking new strategies, Gao added.

The MOC spokesperson called on the United States to adopt rational and pragmatic policies and steer China-U.S. relations back on the right track under the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, which are in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the common expectations of the international community.

Currently, the economic and trade teams of the two sides are maintaining normal communication, Gao noted.

