U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade flat

Xinhua) 07:49, February 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies roughly traded flat on Wednesday with five of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of Bilibili and Yum China Holdings rose 1.94 percent and 0.94 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of XPeng and Pinduoduo slipped 2.27 percent and 1.68 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's next move.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.57 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,934.27. The S&P 500 increased 3.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,475.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 15.67 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,124.09.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dropped 5.49 percent to 24.29.

As of Tuesday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,955.91, marking a 3-percent gain for the month-to-date returns and a 0.76-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

