China, U.S. to commemorate anniversary of Nixon's China visit

Xinhua) 08:59, February 11, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States will hold a series of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of former U.S. President Richard Nixon's visit to China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing Thursday.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of President Nixon's visit to China and the signing of the Shanghai Communique.

Noting that the Shanghai Communique is the first joint communique signed by China and the United States, Zhao said it established the principles to be followed in bilateral relations development, especially the one-China principle, which became the political foundation for the normalization of China-U.S. relations and the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"As far as I know, China and the United States will hold a series of commemorative activities in the near future to review history and look into the future," said Zhao, adding that relevant information will be released in due course.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)