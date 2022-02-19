U.S. report on China's WTO compliance lacks legal, factual basis: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:44, February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes a report of the United States on China's compliance with the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the assessment lacks legal and factual basis, China's Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

The report fails to objectively evaluate China's implementation of its WTO commitments in accordance with the WTO rules. Instead, it is based on unilateralism and trade protectionism, ignores China's tremendous achievements in implementing its WTO commitments, and denies China's important contributions to the multilateral trading system and the world economy, an official with the ministry said.

Having fully delivered on its accession commitments to the WTO and firmly abided by its rules, China has been widely recognized and commended by WTO members, the official noted.

Meanwhile, China has always been upholding multilateral trading system and practising true multilateralism, said the official.

China is ready to jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system along with other parties and work together to achieve concrete results for the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO, according to the ministry.

