Beijing 2022 closes with great fanfare
Representatives of volunteers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are given souvenirs on Sunday in thanks for their service during the Games' closing ceremony at the National Stadium in Beijing. JU HUANZONG/XINHUA
China hailed for hosting safe, outstanding Winter Olympics that show 'unifying power' of sports
With the Olympic flame extinguished following a farewell party, Beijing capped the 2022 Olympic Winter Games to resounding global acclaim on Sunday for bringing the world together through the power of sports at a challenging time.
As the first major international sporting event held on schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winter Games concluded in a memorable way after International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared its closing, witnessed by President Xi Jinping at the iconic National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.
