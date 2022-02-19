China prohibits excessive epidemic control

Xinhua) 13:40, February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will tighten regulations against excessive COVID-19 epidemic control measures, said its top economic planner Friday.

No authorities may prohibit people from low-risk areas from returning to their hometowns or arbitrarily expand the range of medium- and high-risk areas, a policy document issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and 13 relevant departments said.

People from low-risk regions must not be quarantined or restricted without authorization. The period of centralized quarantine must not be arbitrarily extended, said the document.

City and district lockdowns and public transportation suspensions may not be imposed in violation of relevant regulations, it said.

It added that restaurants, supermarkets, scenic spots, cinemas, and related service places may not be shut down without epidemiological investigations or policy authorization.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)